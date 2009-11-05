Young Joc Released from Block Ent.

XXLmag.com reports that Young Joc has ended his contractual obligations with Block Entertainment. The ATL rapper confirmed the news with ballerstatus.com. “I just got my release and one of the terms of the release was a defamation clause, so honestly, I can’t really talk about it too much,” he said. “I’ve been released, severed the business ties. May God bless them and their regime, but I’m doing my own thing now.“

Young Joc speaks about his new plans: “I’m actually in negotiations right now with a few labels,” he shared. “I just choose not to call out the different entities. Things are looking very good, God is very good. When I was going through this whole thing with the Bad Boy/Block situation, I didn’t know what the other side was going to be. I didn’t know if there was going to be light on the other end. I was hopeful, but it’s actually working out for the best. I ain’t mad, nobody’s mad right now, everything is good.”

Joc first revealed issues with Block and Bad Boy last May on gyantunplugged.com over unpaid advances and royalty payments. He has released two albums for the label, 2006’s New Joc City and 2007’s Hustlenomics.

