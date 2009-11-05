Hot963's DJ J.F. Passes Skills to His Son

You ready to see the Next Generation of DJs? Hot963’s DJ J.F. “The Legend” mixes weekly on the “5:00 Mikki Fikki Mix” and on the weekends during the “ChopShop mix”. When I first met his son, I saw a passion for music in him, as he grew up I saw him learning the art of the DJ. He loves Boosie, Webbie and some old school music. Somehow I’ve always known that this 9 year old had the heart of a DJ in him. Check out “Young Legend” (my idea)with Dad in this great video.

Video courtesy of MidWest Leak Magazine. Thanks LeDeana!

