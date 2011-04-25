Game Surprises Crowd At Lil’ Wayne Show

Game was thought to still be in the custody of customs officials at the Canadian border when he turned up on stage with Lil’ Wayne back in Los Angeles on Friday night, April 22nd. Game and Weezy performed their 2008 collab “MyLife.”

Game was detained by customs officials last week after they received “credible evidence” of Game’s affiliation with the Bloods street gang. Game was sent back to Los Angeles, and his Canadian tour was canceled.

Check out video of Game’s return below!

