Chris Brown's Graffitti Moves Up Drop Date

R&B singer Chris Brown has moved up the release of his third studio album. Billboard.com reports that Brown’s “Graffiti” will now arrive on December 8th instead of the originally scheduled December 15th. Jive Records has not given a reason for the change in dates. The first single from the singer’s upcoming release, “I Can Transform Ya,” has already spent five weeks on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, and currently sits at number 16.

In support of “Graffiti,” Chris Brown will be launching his 19-city “Fan Appreciation” tour next week. The trek begins November 14th in Houston, Texas and wraps December 13th in Philadelphia.

Chris Brown will also appear on television screens this weekend as the MTV special “Chris Brown: The Interview” premieres Friday night. The show will feature the pop star discussing his turbulent relationship with his former girlfriend Rihanna, and his arrest and conviction for felony assault. “Chris Brown: The Interview” debuts on MTV Friday night at 6 p.m. Eastern.

