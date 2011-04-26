Jill Scott Teams Up With Paul Wall & Doug E. Fresh On “The Light Of The Sun”

Jill Scott‘s new album, The Light Of The Sun, features the beautiful singer collaborating with fellow Philadelphia hometown girl Eve on the lead single “Shame.” Jill also worked with a pair of unlikely collaborators on the album – Doug E. Fresh and Paul Wall.

Check out the album’s tracklist below!

1. “Blessed”

2. “So in Love” feat. Anthony Hamilton

3. “Shame” feat. Eve and The A Group

4. “All Cried Out Redux” feat. Doug E. Fresh

5. “Le BOOM Vent Suite”

6. “So Gone (What My Mind Says)” feat. Paul Wall

7. “Hear My Call”

8. “Some Other Time”

9. “Making You Wait”

10. “Until Then (I Imagine)”

11. “Missing You”

12. “When I Wake Up”

13. “Womanifesto”

14. “Rolling Hills”

15. “The Light of the Sun”

16. “Love Soul Bounce” (Bonus)

17. “Quick” (Bonus)

18. “I Love You” (Bonus)

Jill’s former label, Hidden Beach, is also releasing a compilation of previously unreleased songs called Just Before Dawn: From The Vault also due out this summer.

