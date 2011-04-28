Nicki Minaj “Super Bass” Music Video Delayed

Nicki Minaj fans will have to wait a little while longer to catch the premiere of her latest video, “Super Bass.” The video has been delayed, according to the Young Money rapper.

The video was scheduled to premiere yesterday, April 27th, on BET’s 106 & Park, but Nicki tweeted that the premiere was being delayed. “Super Bass is no longer coming out tmrw,” she wrote.

No rescheduled premiere date was announced.

Check out a snippet of the video below!

Source: PopEater.com

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Is Retiring The Lap Dances For Britney Spears Tour

RELATED: Nicki Minaj To Announce New Album Details In September