Jay-Z Hits The Stage With U2; Remixes 'Empire State of Mind'

Rap star Jay-Z performed with U2 today (November 5) in Berlin, Germany where the artists kicked off the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Jay-Z and U2 gave the free concert in front of Bradenburg Gate for thousands of music fans to mark the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which divided the country.

Jay-Z hit the stage to perform U2’s 1987 track “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” taken from the group’s legendary album The Joshua Tree.

In addition to Jay-Z’s performance, his wife Beyonce has been added to the list of performers for tonight’s show.

Katy Perry will host the awards show, which will include performances by Shakira, Tokio Hotel, Green Day and others.

The 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards air tonight at 7:00 pm EST. Check local listings for air times.

In related news, Jay-Z And Alicia Keys have recorded a sequel to their hit single “Empire State Of Mind.”

The track will feature a new verse from Jay-Z and will appear on Keys’ upcoming release Element of Freedom.

