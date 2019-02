Nicki Minaj recently stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood for an interview, and somehow the topic of conversation veered towards sleeping naked. Surprisingly, Nicki doesn’t enjoy sleeping “buckey naked.”

“That’s very uncomfortable for me,” Nicki said. “I don’t know how women do that… I have some questions for girls that can do that!”

Watch Nicki’s hilarious comments on sleeping naked, as well as what she thinks makes a good boyfriend.

