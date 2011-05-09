Whitney Houston Checks Into Out-Patient Rehab

Whitney Houston recently checked into an out-patient rehabilitation program. However, sources say the program isn’t drug or alcohol related.

UPDATE: One of Whitney’s reps tells TMZ that the rehab program is part of a “long-standing” recovery process for her drug and alcohol problem.

A source tells TMZ that Houston checked into the program ten days ago. The program allows Houston to be out in public as long as she has a monitor with her.

The source tells TMZ that Houston is “cleansing herself to get ready for a new movie.”

Could it be the Waiting To Exhale sequel, Getting To Happy?

Just Friday night, Houston stopped by the Los Angeles Forum to check out a Prince concert. Houston hopped on stage and sang with Chaka Khan and Prince.

