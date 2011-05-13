Lil’ Kim Performs “Quiet Storm” With Mobb Deep!

Watching Lil’ Kim perform “Quiet Storm” reminded me why she is The Queen Bee and that no new-comer can shadow what she has accomplished as a female rapper! She appeared on stage with Mobb Deep for their first performance since Prodigy was released from prison at the Best Buy Theater, New York. In all pink, Kimmy rapped her verse, taking the energy of the crowd up a couple thousand notches. If you hadn’t remembered Kim slayed both Mobb Deep members on their own song…

Spotted here!

Nicki Minaj Vs. Lil’ Kim In A Rap Battle![VIDEO]

Lil’ Kim Goes Off On Nicki Minaj Via Twitter, Again!

Also On Hot 96.3: