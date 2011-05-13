Boston MC “Akrobatik” Is In A Coma

BOSTON – According to reports on Twitter and on Boston Hip Hop forums Boston Emcee, Akrobartik has had a heart attack and is in a coma.

Akrobatik, real name Jared Bridgeman is from the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston and has had his music featured on “The Wire” and the video game “NBA Live” and has released music on Rawkus and Fat Beats. He also was a regular on the Jamn 94.5 Morning show where he would recap sports events with rhyme with his daily “Rap Up.”

Akrobatik is a huge Boston sports fan and was honored by Patriots owner, Bob Kraft with his own Patriots Jersey at a hip hop concert.

