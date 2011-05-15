Food Network’s Aaron McCargo Jr. Partners With Aunt Jemima

We all know and have heard that Breakfast is the meal of champions. Starting your day off with a delicious and tasty meal can set the tone of your day. That’s why Pinnacle Foods has introduced new items from their brand, Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast menu. A group of editors, writers and bloggers gathered in New York City to witness Food Network’s Aaron McCargo Jr. of Big Daddy’s House prepare some of the the tasty recipes.

McCargo gave the invited guests an engaging demonstration and detailed the simplicity of each recipe and explained why he decided to partner with Pinnacle Foods and the Aunt Jemima breakfast products. He stated the partnership allowed him to come in and be himself. He also said, ” I was excited to learn that Aunt Jemima Frozen Breakfast products are just like homemade and that the team making them put the same love and care into them as my mom did, and now I do, when in the kitchen.” The chef stands by a no nonsense style of cooking which aligns with the products simple ingredients and easy preparation time.

The demonstration included the tasty items:

Buttermilk Pancakes with Homemade Blueberry Compote

Slamming Bananas Foster’s Pancakes

Sun-Dried Tomato, Basil, Bacon and Gruyere Cheese Omelet

Super Duper Easy Monte Cristo Sandwich

He also just released his first cookbook, Simply Done, Well Done.

