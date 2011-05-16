Chris Brown Admits To Sharting On Stage [VIDEO]

“When I was 17, I was going around touring around the world performing, and for the kickoff for one of our tours, I was eating the food that gave me food poisoning. So I got, like, midway through the show, and I just remember my stomach starting bubbling.”

“So I just remember dancing and onstage in the midst of all that, [and] I … sharted? The crowd didn’t know it, and I had like an outfit change coming up, so I said, ‘Yeah, I can hold it out one more song,’ and this is real disgusting and too descriptive, it was just … I just remember it running down my leg.”

A “shart” is when you attempt to fart but sh*t accidentlly comes out too.