Brandy Launches Talent Agency With Family

Brandy, Ray J and their parents have launched the Norwood Talent Agency Corportion. The firm aims to represent individuals across various entertainment platforms, according to That Grape Juice.

We’re feeling a little ambivalent about this. How can you represent talent if you can barely find someone to appropriately represent you? After all, we’ve been waiting on new Brandy material for years.

Then again, it’s nice to see her take matters into her own hands.

