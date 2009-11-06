What's Hot
HomeWhat's Hot

Just Announced, Jay-Z BP3 2010 Tour Featuring Young Jeezy!

Leave a comment

PRE-SALE TICKETS GO ON SALE BEGINNING 11/10! STAY TUNED FOR MORE INFO! Just announced, Jay-Z BP3 2010 Tour featuring Young Jeezy! Check out the official press release below: “LOS ANGELES, CA – November 5, 2009 – In the midst of his first college tour, promoting his latest #1 album The Blueprint 3 and his recently released video game sensation “DJ Hero: Renegade Edition,” the unstoppable JAY-Z confirms North American tour dates for 2010’s BP3 tour. The second leg of the Live Nation-produced tour will begin on February 22nd in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center with more dates to be announced soon. JAY-Z will be joined by Grammy-nominated rapper Young Jeezy who will open all dates on the tour. Tickets go on sale beginning November 13th at LiveNation.com in select markets.

Now it’s confirmed. Citi presale starts 11/10; regular sales start 11/13.

Feb 22 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Feb 23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Feb 25 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

Feb 27 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Feb 28 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Mar 03 Washington, DC Verizon Center

Mar 07 Norfolk, VA Scope Arena

Mar 11 Boston, MA TD Garden

Mar 16 Pittsburgh, PA Mellon Arena

Mar 19 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Mar 20 Indianapolis, IN Conseco Fieldhouse

Mar 22 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Mar 24 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion

Mar 26 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

*** More cities and dates to be announced soon.

SOURCE: roc4life.com

concert , DJ HERO , Jay Z

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close