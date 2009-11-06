PRE-SALE TICKETS GO ON SALE BEGINNING 11/10! STAY TUNED FOR MORE INFO! Just announced, Jay-Z BP3 2010 Tour featuring Young Jeezy! Check out the official press release below: “LOS ANGELES, CA – November 5, 2009 – In the midst of his first college tour, promoting his latest #1 album The Blueprint 3 and his recently released video game sensation “DJ Hero: Renegade Edition,” the unstoppable JAY-Z confirms North American tour dates for 2010’s BP3 tour. The second leg of the Live Nation-produced tour will begin on February 22nd in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center with more dates to be announced soon. JAY-Z will be joined by Grammy-nominated rapper Young Jeezy who will open all dates on the tour. Tickets go on sale beginning November 13th at LiveNation.com in select markets.

Now it’s confirmed. Citi presale starts 11/10; regular sales start 11/13.

Feb 22 Houston, TX Toyota Center Feb 23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Feb 25 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena Feb 27 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Feb 28 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex Mar 03 Washington, DC Verizon Center Mar 07 Norfolk, VA Scope Arena Mar 11 Boston, MA TD Garden Mar 16 Pittsburgh, PA Mellon Arena Mar 19 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center Mar 20 Indianapolis, IN Conseco Fieldhouse Mar 22 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Mar 24 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion Mar 26 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center *** More cities and dates to be announced soon. SOURCE: roc4life.com

