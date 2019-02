Jordin Sparks’ weight loss has got people talking and heads turning. She became a trending topic on Twitter after posting a pic of herself in a bikini, and now she’s feeling flirty in front of the paparazzi’s cameras at the “Hangover II” premiere in Los Angeles.

Wearing a bandage skirt and tank top, she playfully posed by herself and with Romeo.

Jordin Sparks: “I Made Weight Loss A Priority”

Jordin Sparks Shows Off New Bikini Body [PHOTO]