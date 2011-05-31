Nick Cannon Ft. Akon “Famous”

Nick Cannon, fresh off a comedic stand-up performance took a trip back into music making for a satire filled music video “Famous.” Playing off the pop-techno beat, Nick Cannon raps “When the beat drops show them you a superstar!” Cannon is clearly a terrible rapper but “Famous” is fun and somewhat “catchy.” He pokes fun at Internet sensation Antoine Dodson and Ted Williams. Nick also imitates Fred Astaire, MC Hammer and Michael Jackson.