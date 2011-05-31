Nick Cannon Ft. Akon “Famous”

Nick Cannon, fresh off a comedic stand-up performance took a trip back into music making for a satire filled music video “Famous.” Playing off the pop-techno beat, Nick Cannon raps “When the beat drops show them you a superstar!” Cannon is clearly a terrible rapper but “Famous” is fun and somewhat “catchy.” He pokes fun at Internet sensation Antoine Dodson and Ted Williams. Nick also imitates Fred Astaire, MC Hammer and Michael Jackson.
Nick Cannon Hits Up “Lopez Tonight” Explains Baby Names [VIDEO]
Mariah Carey Baby Names Revealed! [UPDATE]
comments – add yours