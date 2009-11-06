Jay Rio and HOT 963 Up For Honors

On the heels of the HOT 963 18th Birthday Bash it was announced that the Indiana Broadcasters Association has nominated HOT 963 for Station Of The Year including Jay Rio as Personality Of The Year.

Jay Rio and the entire staff are very active in the Indianapolis community. Many hours, days and weeks are spent every year giving back to the people of Indianapolis. One of those moments is almost upon us, Jay Rio’s “12 Days Of Christmas”. Jay will once again brave the elements collecting toys for children in need beginning December 1st.

The Indiana Broadcaster Association recognizes the best in Broadcasting every year at their annual Spectrum Awards. This years Gala will be held on November 14th at the Marriott Hotel Hotel North.

Also On Hot 96.3: