Chris Brown Says His Ticket Sales Are Low Due To The Economy…Yeah Right!

Tickets for Chris Brown’s “Fan Appreciation” tour haven’t been as brisk as his camp would have liked. The trek is scheduled to kick off next week and none of the intimate venues “are even close to sold out,” according to the New York Daily News. “In fact, anyone who’s interested can still purchase up to 50 tickets at a time for Brown’s opening night” at the House of Blues in Houston on Nov. 14. “This is definitely not the outcome [Chris’ label] Jive Records hoped for,” says an industry exec, adding that the poor ticket sales are surely a result of Brown’s now-infamous altercation with Rihanna in February. “Chris lost a lot of fans after he assaulted Rihanna. And after that whole scandal, he’s not exactly kid-friendly. What parent would buy their children tickets to his concert?” Brown’s agent, meanwhile, says he’s not worried about the sluggish sales. “Dates are expected to sell out,” insists the rep, “and given the economic climate, ticket sales are doing very well.” But another industry insider says the tour may be premature, considering Brown’s “Graffiti” album doesn’t drop until Dec. 8. “Had this tour fallen on the heels of a smash album, compared to his climbing single ‘I Can Transform Ya,’ ticket counts might have been better,” says the source. That logic may explain why the release of “Graffiti” has been pushed up a week – it was originally slated to drop on Dec. 15, which is the date of his last tour stop at the Nokia Theater in New York. “This may be Jive’s way of boosting Chris’ head count for the Manhattan show,” says the music insider. “The turnout at Nokia is pretty crucial. If he can get a big crowd in New York City, it’ll be a good sign that he can regain control of his career.”

