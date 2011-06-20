BLACK MUSIC MOMENT #40: Philadelphia International Records Founded

Where: (click below to visit venue on Foursquare)

Philadelphia International Records’ Offices

309A South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

When: February, 1971

What: Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff were already certified hitmakers. But when Clive Davis of Columbia Records infused the songwriting and production duo with the cash to form Philadelphia International Records, they had the means to challenge Motown Records for soul music supremacy.

In celebration of Black Music Month, TheUrbanDaily’s “It’s All Black Music” presents 100 Rewarding Black Music Moments, sponsored by Southwest Airlines.

Each Black Music Moment is associated with an actual place that you can visit. During the month of June, check in to at least three of these places on Foursquare to unlock TheUrbanDaily’s exclusive “It’s All Black Music” Badge. Check out the locations and details on our Foursquare page!

Also On Hot 96.3: