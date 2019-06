According to THE YBF….Ya girl Bootz from “Flavor of Love” is preggers again. She posted this message about being pregnant with her second child after just having her first in March.

“HEY FANS, I KNOW I HAVEN..T BEEN ON MYSPACE FOR A WHILE BUT I AM VERY EXCITED TO SAY THAT ME AND MY HUSBAND ARE EXPECTING OUR SECOND CHILD IN APRIL 2010! I ALWAYS WANTED TO MAKE SURE MY KIDS WERE CLOSE IN AGE SO THEY CAN GROW UP TOGETHER AND GOD HAS BLESSED ME WITH ANOTHER ANSWERED PRAYER! I JUST KNOW AFTER THIS ONE I WILL NOT BE GETTING PREGNANT FOR FIVE TO SEVEN YEARS (IF WE CHOOSE TO HAVE ANYMORE) BECAUSE CARRYING A BABY FOR NINE MONTHS IS VERY DRAINING AND SOMETIMES MISERABLE WHEN YOU ARE REALLY SICK! THANK GOOD IM OUT OF THAT STAGE! LOL! GOD BLESS TO ALL THE PREGNANT WOMEN OUT THERE AND FEEL FREE TO COMMENT TO THIS BLOG WITH YOUR DUE DATES!”