PHOTOS: Megan Good In This Month’s Issue Of Heart and Soul Magazine

Meagan Good is looking hot on the cover of Heart & Soul magazine. Behind the scenes pics from her summery shoot, plus her opening up about her cancer scare and how she keeps her looks in tip-top form, plus Jill Scott dishing about her album and her divorce, when you read on….

Hottie Meagan Good is rocking the June/July issue of Heart & Soul mag wearing a bikini with a black mesh cover up and short shorts and interesting studded blue shoes.

And she dished to the mag about her healthy attitude both inside and out.

On her cancer scare: It didn’t scare me. {She had cancerous cells removed from her uterus a few years ago} . When people don’t know they have something, they’re fine. When they do find out, they get worse. A lot is attitude. When you’re afraid and freaked out, that’s when it worsens. I try to keep a positive outlook.” On her diet and how she stays in shape: I cut out cheeseburgers all together, and I’m really sad because I love cheeseburgers.{ She cut back on red meat and juice after turning 30 in favor of seafood, grilled vegetables and water and she jogs about three or four times a week for 30 to 40 minutes.} And I do squats so I don’t lose my booty.” On being ready for a serious relationship: I’m definitely at a point in my life where I am ready to find a partner in crime—in a good way—who respects my mind and treats me like a partner and a best friend.” On her girl group with sister Lamiya, H.E.L.L.O. Girls: Our songs sound like the Beastie Boys meets Gwen Stefani meets Vanity Six. Mostly, they have spiritual undertones, but they’re not preachy. We’re telling women to respect themselves.”

