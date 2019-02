Chris Brown’s mouth may be what made him famous but it also has been getting him into a world of trouble. Brown was spotted leaving a location where his Lamborghini was being ticketed by the police. Chris smoothed his way out of the ticket and was almost in the clear but slipped up and called the camera man “gay.” Click here, to view the video…

