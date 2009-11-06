Bey-Bey Takes Home More MTV Hardware

Beyonce had her star power out in full force Thursday night at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Berlin. The singer took home three awards, one for Best Video for “Single Ladies,” one for Best Female, and another for Best Song for “Halo.” Beyonce also took the stage for a performance of her current single, “Sweet Dreams.” When she accepted her Best Video award, she thanked husband Jay-Z for “putting a ring on it.” Jay-Z was also a part of the awards show, turning up as U2’s surprise guest as the band performed a set live from Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. “Hov” also took home the Best Urban award.

