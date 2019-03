After an “awkward moment” at the 2011 BET awards Drake picks his swag back up in “Marvin’s Room.” The newly shot video was released to his October’s Very Own blog this morning! Teyana Taylor, Jo Jo and now Chris Brown have all covered the viral song!

Check out Drizzy’s new vid: