Lupe Fiasco ft. Trey Songz "Outta My Head"

Lupe Fiasco premiered his latest music video, “Outta My Head” featuring Trey Songz via MTV today. Lupe is having a nice run with his Lasers album that recently certified gold, selling over 500,000 copies. “The Show Goes On” single is double platinum so I assume Atlantic is pretty happy. I doubt anyone will have to protest with Lupe on his next album release.

Check out the music video below!

