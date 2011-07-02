Terrell Owens Headed To Court Over Child Support Case

From hiphopwired.com

According to reports by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a court hearing has been set for later this month, after Smith accused Owens of refusing to pay the full amount due of his child support for the month of June.

The AJC states:

A Fulton County Superior Court judge set a July 26 hearing to consider Melanie Paige Smith’s request that Owens be held in contempt of court.

Smith’s Atlanta lawyer Randall Kessler said in court papers that Owens has refused to pay his full $5,000 monthly payment.

Kessler said Friday that he’s hoping to hear from Owens or his representatives to clear up the matter.

Owens, a free agent, is recovering from knee surgery and can’t sign with a team until the NFL lockout is resolved. Owens’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, didn’t return messages seeking comment.