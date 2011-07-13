Listen To Lil' Wayne's "Sorry 4 The Wait" Mixtape

Lil’ Wayne’s apology to the fans is here! Listen to Sorry 4 The Wait mixtape below. I guess the album cover that leaked was not good enough or a fake. The Cash Money Records general took some of your Favorite beats out right now and got busy. Gudda Gudda and Lil’ B are the only two features on the 12 track mixtape. Enjoy.

1.Tunechi’s Back

2.Rollin’ (Freestyle)

3.Throwed Off (Freestyle) feat. Gudda Gudda

4.Gucci Gucci (Freestyle)

5.Marvin’s Room (Freeestyle)

6.Sure Thing (Freestyle)

7.Grove St. Party (Freestyle) feat. Lil B

8.Racks (Freestyle)

9.Hands Up (Freestyle)

10.Sorry 4 The Wait

11.Inkredible Remix (Freestyle)

12.IDK (Freestyle)

