Tyra Banks Gets Wild, Climbs NYC Street Poles

Tyra Banks was spotted doing a photo shoot in NYC with four other models, looking crazy! Tyra was wearing a pink jumpsuit with words like “seven”, “zip-zap” and “tookie” written on it. She also wore knee-high boots.

Tyra’s four models were dressed as I don’t know what. They wore afros, fake eyes and green outfits. Only one model was wearing heels. The other girls were in boat shoes and Tyra was climbing on streets signs looking like a straight up fool. I need an explanation for this!

Check out the pictures for yourself and tell me what you think of Tyra and her crazy photo shoot.

