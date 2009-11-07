DMX backing down??

According to published reports, DMX’s new career as a boxer may have ended before it even began. Chronic Magazine is reporting that the rapper has pulled out of an upcoming boxing match.

DMX was scheduled have a fight against New Mexico based fighter Eric Martinez on December 12 in Alabama.

One source reported that DMX backed out because of safety reasons and another claimed he backed out because the promoter refused his request to “fix” the fight.

Now the promotor may pursue legal action against DMX.

In the meantime, a replacement for DMX will be announced as early as next week.

Source: Chronic Magazine

Also On Hot 96.3: