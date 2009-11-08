Weird News: Man Attends Own Funeral

The family of a Brazilian man got the shock of their lives when the man crashed his own funeral on Monday. Relatives of 59-year-old Ademir Jorge Goncalves confirmed his death in a car accident. The family had a difficult time identifying the body because it was so disfigured, but they were sure it was him. What no one knew was that Goncalves had spent the night drinking large quantities of rum with friends. By the time he sobered up his funeral was underway. Goncalves decided to attend and personally show that his death had been greatly exaggerated. The body in the casket was correctly ID’d and later buried.

