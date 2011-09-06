Young Jeezy: “TM 103” Is “Timeless” [VIDEO]

Thug motivation is back in session on September 20th for Young Jeezy, when his next album “TM 103 Hustlerz Ambition” finally drops. Check out this interview with iPower 92.1‘s King Tutt in Richmond to hear what Jeezy had to say about part 3 of his “Thug Motivation” trilogy.

SOURCE: HipHopWired.com