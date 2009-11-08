Em's back people!!

While we have all been awaiting for Shady to drop his next CD, he’s made other plans according to online reports.

Remeber when he appeared in the semi-biographical film, “8-Mile,” ? I was mighty impressed by his acting skills; but since then, he hasn’t returned to Hollywood, and has said he didn’t have any immediate plans to.

Well, that’s all changing, because Eminem is now set to star in a 3D horror film called “Shady Talez,” which is produced by D.J. Classicz/Davis Entertainment, Its like a ‘The Twilight Zone’ meets ‘Creepshow. ”

There are even reports that the film will be turned into a four-issue comic book, due to hit stores in 2010.

Stay tuned for more info on both Em and the film

