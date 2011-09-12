Is Swizz Beatz Cheating On Alicia Keys?

Word on the street is that Swizz Beatz is cheating on Alicia Keys. Swizz allegedly has been cheating on Alicia with one of Solange’s friends named Christina Elizabeth who is a singer/songwriter. Christina recently lost her phone which was filled with sexy texts from the producer and now Blackberry Messenger conversations allegedly with Swizz have been leaked.

The two met in 2007 and quickly became friends, and even called each other brother & sister, but clearly the relationship is more than that.

After telling Christina that he can’t meet up one weekend because he had to attend the MTV VMAs – which happened two weeks ago – Swizz asked her to send a naked picture. Upon opening the image, Swizz wrote to her: “I want to f**k the s**t of you asap make it happen wow!”

I truly hope this is not true, as we have all forgiven Alicia for stealing Mashonda’s man. The couple tied the knot last year aboard a 260-foot yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

