The Dream goes Hollywood

The-Dream is going Hollywood, but first, he must shed some extra pounds.

The once heavyset singer-songwriter revealed on Twitter that he is planning to drop his weight for an undisclosed film role and his next album, Love King.

“I am going down to 170 lbs for an upcoming film and the release of my third album.”

He also asked his fans how many tracks they would like to see on the follow-up to this year’s Love vs. Money, scheduled for a 2010 release.

He told Rap-Up.com in September that the project is nearing completion. “It’s pretty much in the can,” he said.

Source: Rap Up

