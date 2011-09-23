Beyonce On Why She Revealed Her Pregnancy At The VMAs: “I Dreamt It”

Remember when Beyonce revealed her baby belly while performing at the MTV VMAs? Yeah, us too. How could we forget?

Some people thought it was cute, others thought it was obnoxious, but either way, she did it for a reason, which she revealed to Access Hollywood.

On how she decided to make her announcement:

I dreamt it actually. There were so many rumors about me being pregnant every three months for the past couple of years. I thought the best way and the classiest way was to just show it. My husband and I have been together for ten years so I guess people felt a part of it and it makes me feel really good.

On Jay-Z’s reaction

I couldn’t see that in real life but I did see it on a bunch of TV specials – you couldn’t escape it – so it was nice [laughs].

In case you missed the magical moment, watch below:

