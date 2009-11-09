Cosby's Artists Fire Response To Russell Simmons

According to Allhiphop.com’s Chris Richburg

Russell Simmons’ critique of Bill Cosby has struck a nerve with rappers featured on the actor/comedian’s forthcoming Hip-Hop album, Bill Cosby Presents the Cosnarati: State of Emergency.

On Wednesday (Nov. 4), Simmons spoke out against Cosby’s criticism of Hip-Hop and the conduct of today’s youth in a blog about the entertainer on GlobalGrind.com

Despite expressing his admiration and respect for Cosby, Simmons feels Cosby’s attacks have undermined his “pure and good” intentions of motivating youth to realize their potential for success.

“Bill Cosby is an example of someone from the older generation who has consistently blamed the poets and asked suffering community members to bare the full burden of guilt for the struggles that they endure,” the Hip-Hop mogul wrote on Globalgrind.com. “What they don’t understand is that the young people who they criticize did not create their own realities.”

Cosnarati, which features appearances from rappers Supa Nova Slom, Jace the Great, represents the comedy veteran’s efforts to bridge the generational gap and inspire social change with socially conscious rap songs.

According to Jace the Great, the television and movie star realizes the power of Hip-Hop culture as “a means to reach more youth not to condemn them.”

“It is clear to see Cosby has actually moved beyond just addressing or blaming the youth,” Jace the Great told AllHipHop.com.

“He is working from an intergenerational standpoint not only by involving us emcees who come from the Hip-Hop generation and lifestyle but he also spoke openly to the elder generation about their involvement and accountability,” said the rapper. “Point blank, the problem right now is there is a state of emergency in our communities and we need to act fast.”

According to Supa Nova Slom, Simmons should focus more on what Cosby is doing now rather than dwell on past comments.

“I respect Russell Simmons for all of his contributions to Hip-Hop culture but I hope that people do not get distracted and lost in his critiques of Cosby’s past comments … Cosby is taking a whole other route by investing in politically charged Hip-Hop that does not condemn but instead inspires and uplifts during a time when there is next to none of that happening in the music industry,” the rapper stated.

With Cosnarati, Supa Nova Slom hopes listeners will be motivated to make changes to elevate themselves and their community. So much so, the rapper cites the past as inspiration for taking charge in the struggle for progress.

“It is all of our jobs to play a role in creating a collective movement. People need to be inspired and empowered again to get involved just as we got involved during the Civil Rights and Black Power Movements,” Supa Nova Slom explained. “This CD hopefully will inspire not only conversations, but also actions, programs, and raised self-esteem.”

Bill Cosby’s Bill Cosby Presents the Cosnarati: State of Emergency is slated to hit stores on November 24.

