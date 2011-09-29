Nelson Mandela’s Grandchildren To Star In Reality Show

Nelson Mandela’s grandchildren will star in a reality show, the family announced today. According to carltonjordan.com, Swati Dlamini, granddaughter of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela told reporters:

“The show will be about their lives as young, black women…we’re not wearing ‘I’m a Mandela’ T-shirts.”

Her cousin Dorothy Adjoa Amuah, who is the granddaughter of the late Evelyn Mandela said:

“We are exposing Africa for what it is … with a new middle class of intellectuals … contributing to the economy.”

“We’re definitely not the African Kardashians,” Amuah said.

Dlamini and her older sister Zaziwe Dlamini-Manaway, and Amuah said the show would look at their roles as mothers and career women. They grew up in the United States but returned to South Africa for business.

The show is likely air in 2012.

