Dear JJ,

This guy that I have been dating for only 6 months just proposed to me. I think he is a great guy but how do I know that he is “THE ONE”. He doesn’t feel like it is too soon and he is confident that he wants to be with me forever. He wants to get married next year but this all happened so fast. I accepted his proposal but I need to know that he is the right one. Can you help me?

Sincerely,

PAM

