@jjonthemic

Amanda Knox got her first offer from a porn company — but this deal offers CASH without having to have sex or nudity.

Vivid Entertainment honcho Steve Hirsch tells TMZ, “We would like to offer her the opportunity to be our vivid.com spokesperson and represent the studio at trade and retail events.”

TMZ said Hirsch is still waiting for a response.

For more details check out TMZ.com

Also On Hot 96.3: