Pittsburgh Steelers Strong Safety Troy Polamalu scares most offensive players in the NFL, but now he’s taken his game off the field. During a taping of a Head & Shoulders commercial at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, the million-dollar “mane” gave visitors a hair-raising surprise.

