Prosecutor: Woman Donated Plasma Tainted With HIV

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to transferring plasma tainted with HIV.

Tammy Denise Sharp, 39, is accused of donating tainted plasma on Dec. 3, 2008, at PlasmaCare, in the 500 block of North Capitol Avenue.

Court documents indicated Sharp signed an affidavit that said she was not HIV positive. That document warned Sharp that it is a Class C felony if she knowingly donated HIV positive blood or plasma.

Doctors told Sharp in 2005 that she was HIV positive, officials said. She was being held Tuesday on $100,000 bond

