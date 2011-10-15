Looks Pretty Real To ME!!! Beyonce Baby Bump Siting!

I think mama Bey felt she had something to prove this week with all the rumors going around that she was wearing a prosthetic (fake) baby bump when she went on a foreign television show and her tummy kinda folded over as she sat down. Well she was spotted out with her bff/bodyguard Julius running errands in NYC and well she put on the most form-fitting dress she had to show off her bump. I’m a huge Bey fan. One of those fans that feels she can do no wrong. But I must say in every picture I see of her from week to week her bump looks different. Somtimes you can barely see it and then ,like in these pics, her belly is quite huge. So, I think she is definitely preggo, but I think she wears a prosthetic maybe for pictures or certain outfits to get a certian effect sometimese. What you think?

This was Bey today running errands in NYC. The dress is HAWT!!! She looks great and she is rumored to be about 5 almost 6 months preggo. Go to http://www.theybf.com/2011/10/14/holy-baby-bump-beyonce-runs-rainy-errands for more pics of her in this DRESS!!

This is the controversial pic that was taken last week while she was doing a television interview

This pic was taken about a month ago when she was vacaying with Jay overseas

And this is Bey in her newly released “Countdown” video

Also On Hot 96.3: