Thank you Indianapolis and Central Indiana for your donations for the 12th Annual Mozel Sanders Radiothon 2009

Due to overwelming respons, we’re still taking donations to help the Mozel Sanders Foundation this weekend!

Call our special Mozel Sanders Dinner telephone number, 927-1183 during the following times

Friday November 13 – 2pm until 8pm

Saturday November 14 – 12nn until 6pm

Sunday November 15 – 12nn until 6pm

The Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Dinner feeds approximately 35,000+ people on Thanksgiving Day

To make a donation online, click here

Also On Hot 96.3: