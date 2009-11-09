Coolio Replaces DMX's Spot for Alabama Pride

DMX’s debut in the ring has already been knocked out. TMZ.com reports that Coolio will replace DMX in next month’s “Alabama Pride.” Thunder Productions says Coolio has been much easier to work with, adding that the rapper is, quote, “going to take this seriously.” DMX was previously scheduled to take on a fighter named Eric Martinez, but negotiations fell off course when DMX’s camp wanted Thunder Productions to fix the fight. A rep for the hip-hop star claims that DMX wanted to fight, but his people didn’t want him engaging in a real match because, quote, “he’s a hip-hop artist, not a boxer.” “Alabama Pride” will be held December 12th at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.

DMX is currently working on two studio albums — “Walk With Me Now” and “You’ll Fly With Me Later.” Both are slated to arrive next year.

Also On Hot 96.3: