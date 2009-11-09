Katt Williams Behind Bars….again.

Hollywood funnyman Katt Williams is behind bars. TMZ.com reports that the comedian was arrested early Monday morning for burglary and criminal trespassing. Williams is currently being held in Georgia’s Coweat County jail and is expected to face a judge today.

Katt Williams’ credits include the films “Friday After Next,” “First Sunday,” and “Epic Movie.” He has also starred in the comedy specials “Katt Williams: It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin,” “Katt Williams: American Hustle,” and “Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles Part One.”

