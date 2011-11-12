Uncategorized
Home

“Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Star Gets Married!

Leave a comment

Kim Zolciak & Kroy BiermannThere’s another actual housewife on the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” now that Kim Zolciak has a husband: Kroy Biermann. They wed in Atlanta on Friday (November 12th) in the backyard of her home, and the couple became parents to a son (Kroy Biermann Jr.) last month.

Kroy is a defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, and met Kim while she was being filmed for “Housewives.” Find more details about their wedding here.

RELATED POSTS:

Which Real Housewife Of Atlanta Is Leaving The Show?

Reality TV Stars: So They Think They Can Sing [PHOTOS]

Kim Zolciak , Kroy Biermann , Real Housewives Of Atlanta , The Real Housewives of Atlanta

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close