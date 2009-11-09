Usher Divorced

R&B superstar Usher is officially single. “Us Weekly” reports that a Fulton County judge finalized the singer’s divorce from Tameka Raymond last Wednesday. Usher and Tameka Raymond tied the knot in August 2007, and share two children together. This past June, Usher filed for divorce citing “no reasonable hope for reconciliation,” adding that the couple had been separated since July 2008. Tameka Raymond disagreed, however, filing court documents that claimed she, quote, “had every reason to believe her marriage was intact,” and that the two had been “intimate” earlier in the month. Usher is currently preparing his sixth studio album “Raymond vs. Raymond.” The record is slated to arrive on December 8th.

Also On Hot 96.3: