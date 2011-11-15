Wale Ft. Miguel “Lotus Flower Bomb”

Wale enlists America’s Next Top Model cycle 5 contestant Bre for the visuals to his hit song “Lotus Flower Bomb” featuring Miguel! The brown skin beauty acts as a saleswoman and Wale as a mailman enticed by his leading lady’s “Flower Bomb” fragrance!

The video pays homage to classic movie “Poetic Justice” with Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

