WTF: Ludacris Releases Diss Record Coming At Drake & Big Sean?

Ludacris comes at Drake and Big Sean on the Wonder produced “Bada Boom” off his “1.21 Gigawatts” mixtape. Luda doesn’t say any names but makes it very clear who the song targets!

“Counterfeit rappers say I’m stealing they flows, but I can’t steal what you never made up b*tch/Y’all some duplicate rap cloning n*ggas/I manufacture you h*es put on your makeup b*tch. … Let me explain, nothing’s been new since Big Daddy Kane/Flows will get recycled, passed around to different names — Y’all get a couple hit records, make some noise and have the nerve to start shouting?/Who’s gassing ’em?/ … May not like the way I used it, but you know you ain’t invent it, boy/Do your research before you make a claim so bogus that’s disrespecting pioneers in the game … ‘My Chick Bad’ went platinum, still winning motherf*cker!” raps Luda.

Listen to the subliminal diss record below:

Spotted @VladTV.com

